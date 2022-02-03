Top teams are six-hitters in Hastings cup quarter-finals

East Sussex League leaders Crowhurst won 6-2 at home to Premier Division rivals Punnetts Town in the quarter-finals on Saturday, taking their goal tally to 33 in their last three matches.

Dominic Clarke bagged a brace, while Ben Hollingsworth, Ashley Kidman, Allan McMinigal and Sean Lennard also found the net for the free-scoring Crows.

They will travel to Hawkhurst in the last four after the Hawks ran out 6-1 victors at home to Wadhurst United in another all-Premier Division affair.

It was cup quarter-final week for a number of ESFL teams

Leon Fisher plundered a hat-trick, Mark Mitchell struck twice and Thomas Gransbury also got in on the act as Hawkhurst scored six for the second time in four games.

Rock-a-Nore will be at home to Bexhill Town or Robertsbridge United in the semi-finals following their 6-1 success away to Northiam 75.

Dan Laidlaw got the consolation for 10-man Northiam as the Rocks made it four wins and a draw from their last five fixtures.

The weekend's two ties in the Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup both ended 5-4 after extra-time.

Hooe booked their place in the semi-finals by winning an entertaining all-East Sussex League Division Two encounter away to Little Common II.

The goals of Callum Holt-Burgess (2), Tom Loake, Jack Walker and Finn Rolfe for Hooe narrowly eclipsed two each from Attilio Field and Sam Slayford for Common.

Division One side Sedlescombe Rangers II moved into the quarter-finals after edging out Division Two team Bexhill Rovers by the same scoreline.

Sedlescombe will entertain Icklesham Casuals in the last eight for the right to host Hooe in the final four.

The JC Tackleway became the third club through to the semi-finals of the East Sussex League's Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup.

In-form Division One side Tackleway pulled off a 2-1 triumph away to top-half Premier Division team Bexhill Town in Saturday's quarter-final.

The goals of Kale Hakos and Andrew Bridges put Tackleway through to a home last-four clash against SC Pass+Move Arrows or Rock-a-Nore. Josh Barrett struck for 10-man Bexhill.

Orington will travel to Sovereign Saints II in the Division Four and Five Challenge Cup semi-finals after winning 3-2 away to Ticehurst in the quarter-finals.

Strikes by Danny McGahan and Jack Savage weren't enough for Ticehurst against an Orington side which sits four places and 10 points below them in the Division Four table.

Mountfield United powered into the Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup semi-finals thanks to a 4-0 win at home to Division Three rivals The JC Tackleway II.

Division Two opposition awaits Mountfield in the last four as they will travel to the winners of this Saturday's quarter-final between Catsfield and Little Common II.

Premier Division title hopefuls Battle Town won a penalty shootout to reach the quarter-finals of the National Christian Cup.

The two-time competition winners prevailed 4-3 on spot-kicks after their third-round tie away to St Mary's West Croydon had ended in a 3-3 draw.

Nine league matches also took place at the weekend and St Leonards Social moved up a place to third in the Premier Division courtesy of a 3-0 win at home to Robertsbridge United.

The goals of Antony Atkin, Damien March and Sam Richardson got the job done for Social, who are now two points above fourth-placed Punnetts Town with five games to go.

It was a dramatic day in Division One as leaders Bexhill AAC and second-placed Sidley United II both lost.

AAC suffered only their second league loss of the season as they went down 3-2 away to a third-placed Rye Town team which suddenly harbours renewed title hope.

The goals of Sammy Foulkes, Sam Cooper and Charlie Stevens won it for Rye, despite David Ammoun and Andrew Matthews scoring for AAC.

Sidley would therefore have gone top had they avoided defeat away to SC Pass+Move Arrows, but instead they were sunk 5-1 by a side they had beaten in cup action the previous weekend.

Philip Hatch (2), Callum Brand, Jonjo Wright and Curtis Coombes were on the scoresheet to move Pass+Move, who have played fewer league games than anyone in the league's six divisions, up to fifth. Alex Williams scored for 10-man Sidley.

It all means AAC continue to lead the way on goal difference from Sidley, but both are now just three points better off than Rye. Sidley have played once more than the other two.

Battle Town II celebrated their second league win of the season with a 2-0 victory at home to Peche Hill Select.

Cal Daykin and Aston Sweetman got the goals for second-bottom Battle, who are now just two points adrift of their victims and five above Sedlescombe Rangers II.

Westfield II moved three points clear at the top of Division Two on the back of a 3-1 success at home to Herstmonceux.

Alan Johnson, Lee Paine and Jacob Shelton scored for Westfield, who have played a game more than second-placed Little Common II in a close-fought race for the title.

James Found grabbed the only goal as Sandhurst boosted their bid to finish in the top three with three points away to Victoria Baptists.

Fourth-placed Sandhurst's fourth win in their last five outings has lifted them to within two points of third-placed Northiam 75 II with two games remaining.

AFC Hollington ran out 3-0 winners away to Welcroft Park Rangers in the crunch clash at the top of Division Three.

The teams were level on points at kick-off, with Welcroft having the edge on goal difference, but Hollington took a giant step towards the title via Shane Friend's double and a Jack Swan goal.

Ninfield climbed above Welcroft into second place after Gary Bryant, Jake Scott, Mark Franks and an own goal earned them a 4-0 victory at home to fourth-placed Icklesham Casuals.

The upshot of it all is that Hollington lead Ninfield on goal difference and Welcroft by three points, having played a match fewer than both. Four points from their final two fixtures will therefore guarantee Hollington the title.

The bottom two in Division Four went head-to-head and South Coast Athletico II emerged 4-2 victors away to Battle Town III.

Athletico have closed to within three points of their victims as a result - and they possess a game in hand and a much better goal difference.

Another mix of league and cup action is on the agenda for this coming Saturday.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Crowhurst 13-34 (+53 goal difference), Battle Town 12-31 (+32), St Leonards Social 13-25 (+8), Punnetts Town 13-23 (+22), Bexhill Town 13-21 (+9), Rock-a-Nore 13-15 (-6), Northiam 75 13-14 (-39), Hawkhurst United 14-13 (-4), Wadhurst United 13-5 (-24), Robertsbridge United 11-3 (-51).

Division 1: Bexhill AAC 12-28 (+34), Sidley United II 13-28 (+16), Rye Town 12-25 (+13), The JC Tackleway 10-19 (+10), SC Pass+Move Arrows 8-15 (+8), South Coast Athletico 11-15 (-1), Peche Hill Select 11-8 (-18), Battle Town II 12-6 (-26), Sedlescombe Rangers II 11-1 (-36).

Division 2: Westfield II* 13-28 (+22), Little Common II 12-25 (+21), Northiam 75 II 14-23 (+9), Sandhurst 14-21 (+7), Catsfield 14-18 (-10), Victoria Baptists 13-14 (-7), Bexhill Rovers 11-13 (-10), Hooe* 11-13 (-13), Herstmonceux 14-11 (-19). * = points adjusted.

Division 3: AFC Hollington 10-27 (+40), Ninfield 11-27 (+18), Welcroft Park Rangers 11-24 (+37), Icklesham Casuals 12-15 (-17), Mountfield United 11-13 (-11), The JC Tackleway II 11-10 (-12), Bexhill AAC II 12-0 (-55). Peche Hill Select II withdrawn.

Division 4: Ticehurst 13-27 (+13), Sovereign Saints II 12-25 (+27), Parkfield 13-24 (+9), Hastings Comets 13-22 (+16), Orington 12-17 (+8), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 14-15 (-34), Battle Town III 13-12 (-32), South Coast Athletico II 12-9 (-7).

Division 5: Crowhurst II 10-28 (+62), Westfield III* 12-28 (+44), Hampden Park* 10-25 (+59), Herstmonceux II 10-19 (+16), Welcroft Park Rangers II 11-15 (+5), Burwash 13-13 (-12), Hastings Comets II 14-10 (-56), D&S Hastings Youth 14-0 (-118). Sedlescombe Rangers IV withdrawn. * = points adjusted.

Saturday February 5 fixtures - Premier Division (2pm): Wadhurst United v Hawkhurst United.

Division 1 (2pm): Peche Hill Select v Sidley United II, SC Pass+Move Arrows v South Coast Athletico.

Division 2 (2pm): Hooe v Bexhill Rovers.

Division 3 (2pm): AFC Hollington v Mountfield United, Ninfield v Welcroft Park Rangers.

Division 4 (2pm): Parkfield v Orington, Sovereign Saints II v South Coast Athletico II.

Division 5 (2pm): Herstmonceux II v Burwash.

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup, 3rd round (1.30pm): Westfield v Battle Town.

Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup quarter-final (1.30pm): The JC Tackleway v Polegate Town. 4th round (1.30pm): Victoria Baptists v Rye Town.

Hastings & District FA Intermediate Challenge Cup quarter-final (1.30pm): Bexhill Town v Robertsbridge United.

Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Challenge Cup quarter-finals (1.30pm): Crowhurst II v Battle Town III, Westfield III v Hastings Comets.

Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup quarter-finals (1.30pm): Punnetts Town v Sedlescombe Rangers II, St Leonards Social v Rock-a-Nore.