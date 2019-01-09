Tottenham Hotspur debut for son of ex-Hastings United player

The son of a former Hastings United (Town) footballer has made his competitive debut for Tottenham Hotspur.

George Marsh came on as a second half substitute in Spurs’ 7-0 FA Cup third round victory away to Tranmere Rovers on Friday night.

The 20-year-old is the son of Cliff Marsh, who spent a number of seasons with Hastings in the 1990s, primarily in the reserves, although he did make some first team appearances.

Cliff Marsh, who also played Sunday league football for the old Ellerhoop team, was quite a combative midfielder during his playing career and nowadays sometimes visits The Pilot Field to watch Hastings matches.

His son is a tenacious, tough-tackling holding midfielder who can also drop in and play in the back line.

George was born in Pembury, Kent, and raised in nearby Hawkhurst. He was a pupil at Robertsbridge Community College prior to joining Tottenham’s academy full-time in the summer of 2015.

His under-18s debut came against Reading in February 2015 - the first of four substitute appearances he made at that level during 2014/15.

George made good progress in his first full season with the under-18s, making 21 appearances in 2015/16. His performances earned him a place on the bench for the under-21s at the end of that season and he made his debut at that level as a substitute against Sunderland at White Hart Lane in April 2016.

He again led the under-18s during 23 league appearances in 2016-17, in addition to six games in Spurs’ run to the FA Youth Cup semi-finals.

George also played five times in the UEFA Youth League, made three starts and three substitute appearances for the under-23s in the Premier League 2 and was part of the under-18 team which won the IMG Cup in Florida just before Christmas in 2016.

He started seven of Spurs’ eight games en route to the Under-19 UEFA Youth League quarter-finals in 2017-18 and made 15 appearances for the under-23s in the Premier League 2.

George also played three times in the Premier League International Cup, and started twice in the Checkatrade Trophy against senior sides at AFC Wimbledon and Barnet. He made his senior debut during Spurs’ 2018 pre-season tour of the United States.