Valiant second half comeback sees Little Common claim a point

A 90th minute Ryan Alexander equaliser completed a valiant second half fight back from Little Common as they clinched a 3-3 draw against Newhaven on Tuesday night.

The injury hit Commoners made two changes to their starting line-up with Joe Brister replacing the unavailable Lewis Hole and Jordan Harley coming in for the injured Paul Feakins.

Common’s evening got off to the worst possible start when they were punished for a defensive mix up in the fourth minute, Ollie Weeks and Ryan Alexander both attempted to clear the same ball allowing it to fall kindly at the feet of Ebou Jallow who advanced towards goal before slotting home. The equaliser arrived in the tenth minute when a Sam Cruttwell effort from distance was palmed into the path of Jamie Crone who made no mistake from close range.

Sam Ellis then saw an effort pushed to safety before another error led to Newhaven regaining the lead, Matt Cruttwell was unable to claim a cross into the box and Jallow was left with the simple task of heading into an unguarded goal. Three minutes later and Jallow completed his hattrick when a ball across the box was pulled back to the forward allowing him to side foot home and leave the Commoners with an uphill task.

The visitors should have extended their lead on the half hour when Callum Conor was put through on goal but Cruttwell was equal to his effort to keep Common in the game. At the other end Sam Cruttwell saw an effort blocked by the keeper and Russell Eldridge had a free kick saved just before the interval. The second half was a completely different game with Common dominant for large spells as they looked for a goal to get them back into the game.

Ellis almost gave Common the ideal start to the half but his driving run and effort from just inside the area rebounded back off the post. Next it was Crone header which bounced off the bar before the same player hit the post from a tight angle.

Common did get the goal that their efforts warranted fifteen minutes from time when, similar to their first goal, Cruttwell’s effort from range was palmed into the path of Crone to tuck away. This set up a frantic final fifteen minutes and when the visitors were reduced to ten men it was all one way traffic. Eldridge saw an effort drift wide of the post and Alexander had a header saved. A deserved equaliser did arrive in the 90th minute when Alexander rose highest to power a header into the net from an Eldridge free kick.

Squad: M.Cruttwell, Harley (Ryan), Weeks, Ward, Alexander, Paul, S.Cruttwell, Eldridge, Crone, Brister (Tate), Ellis (Tewkesbury).