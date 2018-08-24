We can play a lot better, says Bexhill boss after 7-1 win

Bexhill United Football Club manager Ryan Light believes his team can play a lot better, despite winning 7-1 last weekend.

The Pirates got their 2018/19 Southern Combination League Division One campaign up and running at the second attempt with a crushing victory away to Storrington.

Light said: “The result obviously was eye-catching, but I think we can still play a lot better. I don’t think we reached anywhere near the level I can see this group getting to.”

Bexhill scored six goals after half time to well and truly put behind them their 1-0 opening day defeat at Alfold a fortnight previously.

“We showed a bit more courage in the final third and let the handbrake off,” continued Light. “We weren’t worrying about missing chances, we got out shots off - that was the really pleasing aspect. We got in the final third and pulled the trigger - and got six goals for our efforts.

“I was really pleased offensively second half. It took us a while to get going, but we’ve got a lot of new players and they haven’t really played together a lot. We’re still getting to know each other, it’s going to take a bit of time.

“We need to get goals this year and when you look around the dressing room, we’ve got the armoury to score goals in every game.”

Bexhill will be eager to follow up last weekend’s victory as they contest two games in less than 48 hours over the Bank Holiday weekend - away to Seaford Town tomorrow (Saturday) and AFC Varndeanians on Monday.

Seaford have won one and lost one of their two league matches so far, while Varndeanians are setting the early pace with six points out of six.

“They will be two really tough games,” Light added. “Although we’ve had a really good record at The Crouch, it’s never an easy game at Seaford. It’s almost like our second local derby and they always want to beat Bexhill, but hopefully we’ve got the quality and character to get a victory.

“Varndeanians have had a good start and I think they’ve got to be up there as one of the favourites to win the league. Monday’s going to be a really tough challenge.”

Danny Leach will feature for the first time following suspension and Light says he has the squad to be able to shuffle the pack if necessary with the two games so close together.

