'We had to win ugly and we did' - Holilington United boss Price

Hollington United boss Scott Price said his side had to 'win ugly' as they beat Eastbourne Rangers 2-1 on Saturday.

Jay Tomlin scored both goals - one a goal of the season contender and one from the spot - as they picked up three points.

Manager Price said: "I was very pleased to win the way we did today, every single player today put a proper shift in and done all the stuff we’ve questioned over recent weeks.

"The quality wasn’t there today which happens so we had to win ugly and we did. With a lot of players missing we decided to change the shape and went with a back three of Razor, Al Mginigal and Leon Greig who considering the latter two haven’t played there before were outstanding

"Very pleased for Jay Tomlin today getting a couple of goals, the first a worldie.

"Good to see Harvey Greig (brother of Leon) make his debut today at 16. He was one of ten teenagers in the squad today who are learning every week. If I’m honest we could certainly do with one or two of our senior players back but until they are I have more than enough faith in what we have."

The hosts started well and controlled the game with Sean Ray crashing a header against the crossbar and James Hull having a header handled on the line which went unnoticed by the referee.

The visitors started to get themselves back into the game and hit the bar themselves after a fantastic effort from the centre forward. Rangers then took the lead after a great effort from 20 yards flew into the top corner.

The Lions hit right back though and Jay Tomlin rode three tackles before smashing the ball in off the bar from 25 yards to give us two goal of the season contenders in two weeks after Leon Greig’s last week.

The second half was a very scrappy affair with the wind making it difficult for both sides to play, but a bit of brilliance from the impressive Cameron Clarke who was making his first start got taken down in the area to give the hosts a penalty which Jay Tomlin converted. United see the remaining 15 minutes out and got the important three points.

MOM sponsored by Sword Fixings was Allan Mginigal. Big thank you to Horwood Dry wall for the match ball sponsor too.

And an even bigger thank you to everyone who showed their respect for Wendy Hustwayte (Mrs Hollington) for an impeccable minute's applause before kick off and to Eastbourne Rangers who joined in.

Next week Prices is expecting to have Alan Foster, Andy Corrigan and Sam White back in the squad which will add that bit more experience.