We’re not playing particularly well but we’re winning, says Hastings boss

Chris Agutter praised his Hastings United Football Club team for winning its opening two games despite being well short of its best.

Hastings came from behind to win 3-2 away to Ramsgate on Saturday and 5-1 at home to Thamesmead Town the previous weekend in the Bostik League South East Division.

Jack Dixon gets his foot to a bouncing ball during Hastings United's 3-2 victory last weekend. Picture courtesy Scott White

Agutter, Hastings’ manager, said: “I think if it was this time last year, we would have no points on the board. Where we’ve been losing both games, last year we would’ve panicked, lost our discipline, got frustrated and lost the game.

“Now the players are a lot more mature and we’ve added bigger quality to the group. I’ve also matured a lot as a manager.

“We’ve got a much better squad than last year and it says a lot about the character of the players. It’s a fantastic group, the dressing room is brilliant.

“One thing that has stood out is how physically fit we are. Seventy-five percent of our goals have come in the last 15 minutes of games. We’re big, strong and very, very fit.

“The players’ togetherness, heart, work ethic and the ability to work hard for 90 minutes has really got us the six points. In terms of the type of football we will play, we’re probably in first gear if I’m brutally honest.

“Last year we had to be brilliant to win games of football. Now we’re not playing particularly well, but we’re getting good wins. I’m pleased we’ve got through two tough games with six points.”

Hastings came from 2-1 down at half time to defeat Ramsgate, with Daniel Ajakaiye (2) and Dayshonne Golding scoring the goals.

“It wasn’t a very good game for about an hour, it lacked quality, but after an hour we changed a couple of things shape-wise and personnel-wise, and I think it could’ve been four or five in the end,” added Agutter.

“Credit to the subs; I think they made a big, big difference. Manny Mensah was outstanding and Antonio (Walker) also made a big, big difference.”

