We showed two sides of our game, says Hastings boss

Hastings United Football Club manager Chris Agutter felt his team showed more than one side to its game in Saturday’s victory over Walton Casuals.

Agutter was pleased to see his players display some battling qualities, as well as the passing football which has now become familiar, during the 1-0 win at a wintry Pilot Field.

He said: “I think it was a really big win actually. Rightly or wrongly I felt a little bit of pressure. I wanted to get another win on the board and also it’s the first win other than the Carshalton game (in early October) where we’ve beaten one of the top six.

“First half we played our way. We were very dominant with the ball, very good at getting out of the defensive third and arriving in the final third, without cutting them open, but playing in the manner I want to play - very controlled and deliberate.

“Second half I thought we did what we’ve not been known to do in the last few months and grind a result out.

“It was a mixture of Carshalton and VCD (Athletic). First half was the more expansive side of the game, but second half was a bit more dogged, a bit more roll your sleeves up and grind a win out so really pleased.”

Hastings United captain Sam Adams on the ball during Saturday's 1-0 win at home to Walton Casuals. Picture courtesy Scott White

Davide Rodari’s first goal for the front side since January 6 and a fourth clean sheet since mid-October inflicted just an eighth league defeat of the season on Walton.

“I thought Davide took it really early, on his weaker side as well, his left, it was a hell of a finish,” Agutter continued. “To be fair to Davide, he just said ‘I was awful today’.

“I said ‘well you’re not wrong’, but he did what he’s on the pitch to do and that’s put the ball in the net. He hasn’t been great today, but he’s got the winning goal which is really pleasing.

“I’m delighted with the clean sheet. One of the things that myself, and the board and my bosses have spoken about is making sure we keep more clean sheets.

“In recent weeks they’re games we draw 1-1 so to have ground it out and done the ugly sides of the game better today was brilliant.

“I thought to a man everyone earned their money from a defensive point of view. We pressed well from the front, we were dogged in midfield, we did the ugly things well, and the back line won their headers, the full-backs stopped the crosses and defended the back post, and Charlie (Horlock, goalkeeper) earned his money at the end with a great save.”

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed, we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer, simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)