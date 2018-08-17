We’ve got to use this as a platform to build on, says Common boss

Little Common player-manager Russell Eldridge is determined for the football club to build on its very commendable FA Cup displays over the past week.

The Commoners were edged out 2-1 away to higher grade Bedfont Sports in an extra preliminary round replay on Tuesday night after drawing 2-2 at home in the initial meeting on Sunday.

Eldridge said: “We certainly haven’t disgraced ourselves in the two games, and we’ve proved to ourselves that we are able to compete with teams of a higher ilk and we need to make sure we continue that in our league programme.

“We’ve got to use this as a platform to build on, a springboard to push on. If we don’t build on that, we’re not progressing and progressing is what it’s all about.”

Common’s focus will now return to the Southern Combination League Premier Division and adding to the six points they took from their opening two games (a 2-0 win away to Shoreham and 4-0 victory over Eastbourne United).

They face two away matches over the coming week, with a trip to East Preston tomorrow (Saturday) to be followed by a meeting with Newhaven on Tuesday night. East Preston and Newhaven have both taken just one point so far.

“We have to embrace these situations,” Eldridge continued. “It’s two tough games, but it will give us a bit of a realistic picture of where we’re at.”

Lewis Parsons will miss tomorrow’s game due to a wedding and Eldridge says he may look to freshen things up after a demanding week.

