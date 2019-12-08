'We were on edge,' Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter gives his verdict after thrilling draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter admitted his team were on edge during their entertaining 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Amex Stadium.

Neal Maupay's sixth of the season and a header from Davy Propper - his first of the campaign - cancelled out a well-taken double from Wolves' Diogo Jota.

It was not Albion's most convincing display as mistakes in possession presented Wolves with a few too many chances.

"It was a good result for us against a really good team on the back of a tough away match against Arsenal," said Potter.

"We’re happy, although it was not our best performance today. We had a bit of luck as they missed a couple of good opportunities, but I can't question the character of the boys, overall 2-2 at half-time was fair.

"We just needed to carry on and keep going in the second half. Wolves are not easy to break down: they are not eleven games unbeaten in the league for nothing."

"We started off OK but then Wolves grew into it, you can see the quality they have. All the time you are on the edge when you have the ball because if you make a mistake they can punish you, and at 1-0 down our goalkeeper was there for us. But credit to the players, we kept going. It's a fairish result."

The result moves Brighton to 12th in the Premier League while Wolves are sixth. Their manager Nuno Espirito Santo said, "It was like we expected, a tough game, but it was entertaining with both teams wanting to really go and score goals.

"We had very good momentum in the first half, we were in control. Then a mistake happened, we didn't defend so well, and Brighton reacted. The second half was well played by both teams, trying to play their football.

"I think it could have gone either way but we finished on the front foot and I'm proud of the way my players keep going. Resilience is the word. We never give up. We want to improve and get better."