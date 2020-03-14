Westfield make it four successive home victories with big win

Westfield made it four successive home victories with a comfortable 5-1 victory over Uckfield Town reserves.

This was Westfield’s fifth league win in the last six games and it ensured their resurgent form continued.

Action from Westfield v Uckfield Town Reserves

Westfield manager Mark Stapley had his strongest squad of the season with eighteen players available.

However with Westfield not having played for five weeks, they began lethargically and were it not for the returning Gav Bourne in goal, Uckfield could have found themselves one up.

Westfield soon began to control proceedings, with Jacob Shelton, Ali and Rob Higgins all having chances to put Westfield ahead. The pressure soon paid off however, with Ali crossing for Ian Lagwai to head in the opener.

Westfield started the second half strongly, with Ali scoring the second and Ian Lagwai adding the third.

Westfield were denied their fourth successive clean sheet at the Parish Field when a Uckfield free kick looped over Gav Bourne’s head and into the top corner.

Westfield responded well to this however, with Roberto Martellini capping a fine individual display with a composed finish from a Jacob Shelton assist.

Top scorer Jack Stapley added a late fifth from a corner and were it not for a couple of excellent saves from the Uckfield goalkeeper, it could have been six or seven.

Westfield will now await a decision from the Mid Sussex Football League as to what happens next in relation to the Coronavirus.

Bourne, May, Winter Stapley, Durrant, Ferguson Higgins(c) Shelton(Kirkham) Lagwai(Charlton) Mertellini (Pethig) Mekawir