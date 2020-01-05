Westfield return to winning ways with cup win

Westfield returned to winning ways with a hard fought 4-3 cup victory over Rotherfield. Having lost the same fixture a fortnight ago, Westfield were keen to start the game well.

Within one minute they did exactly that. The ball came out to Jacob Shelton twenty five yards out and he hit a sublime strike on the volley which left the keeper with no chance.

Westfield soon found themselves two up, Roberto Martellini cut in from the left and expertly curled the ball into the top corner from twenty yards. On the half hour mark however , Rotherfield pulled a goal back. The ball was swung in from the left and was headed into the back of Westfield’s net.

Striker Lee Paine continued to hold the ball up well and allowed the attacking trio of Jacob Shelton, Tom Fraser-Bates and Roberto Martellini to cause Rotherfield problems. Behind them central midfielders Joe Page and Rob Higgins were tenacious in the centre of the pitch.

Martellini and Shelton once again combined for Westfield’s third goal, with Shelton adding his second goal of the game.

Westfield started the second half intent on keeping things tight, however within five minutes they gave away a stonewall penalty. Dom Mcgurk kicked Rotherfield’s striker over in the box. Rotherfield dispatched the subsequent penalty and then quickly equalised to make it 3-3.

Full back Ian May was unlucky not to score the winner, hitting the inside of the post from twenty yards out. Jack Stapley was also unfortunate not add a couple of goals from set pieces.

Westfield had to dig deep, with Stapley and Ben Ferguson making a number of last ditch challenges.

With five minutes remaining Westfield scored the winner. Tom Fraser-Bates with a composed finish inside the box following good work by substitute Bobbie Burt.

Westfield chairman Jack Stapley said: "It was a good performance but we don’t half make it hard for ourselves.

"Rotherfield dominated the second half but we dig deep and a brilliant fish under pressure from Tom gave us the win. Looking forward to trying to put right the 6-1 drubbing we got form Uckfield next week in our first home game since early December."