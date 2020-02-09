Westfield's excellent home form continues

Westfield's excellent home form continued as they beat Sporting Lindfield 2-0.

This was Westfield's third successive victory at home and their third clean sheet in a row at the Parish Field. The win means Westfield now climb into the top six, with only four points now separating them from second place.

Sporting Lindfield started the better of the two teams and had a couple of early chances. Westfield however soon began to exert their influence midway through the first half. Westfield gave debuts to left back Ian Lagwai and midfielder Sam Tovoa and It was Lagwai's pace and trickery on the left flank that caused Sporting Lindfield the most problems.

On the half hour mark Westfield took a deserved lead. Lee Paine rolled the ball back to Rob Higgins, who then rifled in a shot from the edge of the box that beat the Lindfield goalkeeper. Paine himself had a couple of first half chances, as did Jacob Shelton, however the Lindfield keeper did well to deny them both.

Westfield killed the game off early in the second half. Jacob Shelton's corner was met by Billy Blackford, who expertly finished into the top corner. Westfield defended very well throughout, with the returning Sam Winter putting in an assured display at the back.

Westfield could have added to their lead late on. George King put through Asher Grindle who was denied by the goalkeeper.

Westfield will be hoping they can improve their away form next week at Cuckfield and continue their climb up the Mid Sussex Premier League.

Harris, May Winter Stapley Lagwai, Ferguson Higgins (c), Shelton (Kirkham) Tovoa (King) Blackford, Paine (Grindle)