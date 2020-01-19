Westfield's miserable run on 3G pitches continues with heavy defeat to Lindfield

Westfield’s miserable run on 3G pitches continued as they lost 5-0 to Lindfield FC.

With Lindfield scoring five goals past league leaders Charlwood last week, Westfield knew they were going to be in for a tough afternoon.

Despite starting 2020 positively with a couple of excellent results and performances, Westfield found themselves two down by half time. Individual errors and sloppy play resulted in Lindfield scoring three more in the second half.

Westfield did have a couple of opportunities to score themselves, with Jack Stapley having a header cleared off the line. Lindfield however thoroughly deserved their victory, winning every second ball and being clinical in front of goal.

Westfield’s poor run of form on 3G pitches goes back many years and they will be hoping a return to the Parish field next week can help get their season back on track.

Harris May (Durrant) Stapley Ferguson Kirkham, Charlton Higgins, Shelton Frazer-Bates (Paine) Blackford(Page) Martellini.

Westfield chairman Jack Stapley said: "We were thoroughly beaten today by the best team I’ve certainly faced this season, there forwards where strong and clinical and the we couldn’t live with the third man running off the ball.

"Our wait for a win on 3G goes on. It goes back years I can’t remember winning a game on 3G, funny old game really."