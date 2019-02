Westfield Football Club suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Rottingdean Village on Saturday.

The result meant Westfield dropped a place to 10th in Southern Combination League Division Two with seven games remaining. Pictures by Justin Lycett

Action from Westfield's game at home to Rottingdean Village on Saturday Horsham JPIMedia Buy a Photo

