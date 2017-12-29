Westies boss lauds four-goal Carey

Westfield Football Club joint manager Jack Stapley sung the praises of Josh Carey after his four-goal heroics last weekend.

The forward netted a first half hat-trick and added another during the second period as Westfield won 5-0 away to Jarvis Brook in Macron Store Southern Combination League Division Two.

Stapley said: “He’s in such a purple patch of form. Everything he touches at the moment turns to gold. He holds the ball up, he’s quick, he’s aggressive and he really plays to our strengths.

“I said last week he produced one of his best performances in a Westfield shirt (in the 2-0 win at home to Upper Beeding on December 16), but he topped that on Saturday definitely.

“I can’t remember him having a shot that didn’t go in. He’s got real self-belief and I think there’s a massive difference from the Josh Carey of last season to this season.”

Stapley said last week he felt Westfield produced their most complete performance of the campaign against Beeding, but they certainly eclipsed that against Jarvis Brook.

“It was without doubt the best performance of the season,” he said. “We were brilliant and it could’ve been 10 to be honest. I think that’s a statement; people will take a note of that.”

“We’re not just relying on individual performances now; we’re producing full team performances now. That’s set the tone for the rest of the season.”

After conceding four goals in both of their two games during November, Westfield have scored 13 and conceded none in their first three matches this month.

“Jason Ward’s made a massive difference,” Stapley went on. “He’s given us a bit of steel and legs in midfield that maybe we lacked since losing Wardy (Liam Ward) to Little Common.

“Something’s just clicked. My dad’s influence on the side as well (Mark Stapley has recently come in as joint manager); he doesn’t accept losing and people have bought into that.”

Westfield are up to seventh in the table and will be eager to keep the winning run going when they host Rottingdean Village tomorrow (Saturday). Kick-off at The Parish Field is 2pm.

“If we get four clean sheets (in a row), we’ll get four straight wins,” added Stapley. “Our aim is to go as deep as possible into the (second half) of the season unbeaten. There’s a real chance to keep pushing up the table now.

“We’ve got to keep riding the wave we’re on at the moment. It’s at home, it’s just after Christmas, it’s winnable. It will be another one we’ll look to dominate and play our football.”