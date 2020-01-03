Whyteleafe vs Hastings United – all you need to know

On Saturday, Hastings United head northbound (well, we cannot go southbound!) to visit Whyteleafe for an Isthmian League meeting.

Form and status

United’s 5-1 thrashing of East Grinstead Town on New Year’s Day was the perfect start to the year and enjoyed by (most of) a season high 661. The 100% home league record improved to eight wins from eight games, scoring twenty-three goals and conceding just four.

In addition to playing fantastic football United have really stepped on the gas with their goal-scoring, fourteen in the last five games. Coupled with the meanest defence (only shipped ten goals in seventeen games) gives them a healthy +22 goal difference. This is as good as an extra point because no other team is remotely close to this statistic.

Most important though, the victory added another three points keeping the ‘U’s well placed at the top of the table, four points clear of second-placed Ashford United and with a game in hand.

_____

Whyteleafe finished the new year lying in fifth position on thirty points, also having played seventeen games. Their home form looks good. Out of ten games they’ve won six, drawn three and lost only once; a 3-4 defeat to the aforementioned Ashford United.

Although fifth in the league they are fourth in the form guide and unbeaten in their last six games, winning three and drawing three.

Recent meetings

The teams met in the league at the end of August. Ben Pope scored the only goal of the game in United’s 1-0 win at the Pilot Field.

​ Bottom line

Two teams in fine fettle. The early season fixture was a close affair, and with United looking to consolidate their position and Whyteleafe having play-off ambitions, there’s every reason to think this will be another tight game.

Match information

The game kicks off at 3pm, Church Road, Whyteleafe, Surrey CR3 0AR

Admission is £10 for adults, £5 for concessions, £3 for under-18s and £1 for under-12s