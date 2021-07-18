Golf: Big events a success at Highwoods - girl power at Cooden Beach

The Highwoods GC champions

While the previous day’s downpour had softened the course somewhat, with the greens at 9.5 on the stimpmeter and some tricky pin positions, the majority of players found scoring difficult.

As always, some mastered the course better than others and two players held their nerve to tie with a score of 38 points – Tim Fuller, playing off 19, edged 12-handicapper David Rowsell into second place on countback.

In third place with 37 points was Joe Harman (3), pushing Ivan Priddy (19), also on 37, into fourth place on countback.

Girls golf rocks at Cooden Beach GC

Fifth spot was again decided by countback with two six-handicappers on 36 points, Fergal Crichton-Coote pipping Paul Sharpington.

Club president Robin Lloyd, who was delighted with the large entry, welcomed all the players onto the tee, and ensured refreshments were available to all at the halfway house.

The President’s Day prize-giving supper, normally on the same day, was postponed until July 25 because of Covid restrictions and an important football match!

n Despite the rain, the Highwoods Club Championships were a great success.

The new club champions are Chris Bray and Alison Bough. Chris shot 74 and 74 to beat Ed Bergin by five shots. Alison also won by five shots from Tessa Richardson.

The Highwoods Trophy handicap competition was won by Liam Keith with nett 137, while the Ditton Handicap Trophy was won by Janet Thacker with nett 149.

There were 100 players competing and all agreed the greens team presented the course fantastically. Bar and catering staff as always provided excellent service.

Thanks went to Val Sheppard and Ally Munro for helping with scoring, Mike Andrews, the head professional; Bob Ward, Ally Munro and Jean Lamb, who acted as starters; club captain Alan and ladies’ captain Laura for helping present trophies, and Annie Ditton for presenting the Ditton Trophy.

As a trial, the event was held over two days and it was a brilliant weekend.

COODEN BEACH

Cooden Beach GC is doing its bit in attracting ladies and girls to take up golf.

Eight ladies, who were complete beginners, have just completed their second block of lessons with head teaching professional Shaun Creasey, assisted by golf club member Jill Batchelor.

Five of the ladies have already joined Cooden Beach GC’s Academy Plus and are looking forward to their next set of lessons and getting out on the course.

The start of Girls Golf Rocks coaching for girls aged seven to 11 has been a success.

Creasey and Cooden Beach GC golf and events coordinator Kelly Miller received accreditation to run GGR last year, but Covid got in the way.

Everyone was delighted that the lessons could finally get under way this year.

Lessons for girls aged 11-14 will begin in September – anyone interested in joining this group should contact Kelly Miller on 01424 842040.

