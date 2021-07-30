Highwood golfers give Laura a smooth take-off

The golfers - or are they flight attendants? - gather for the lady captain's day

One of the big events of the past week has been the ladies’ captain’s day. And what a fantastic day the Highwoods ladies had celebrating with captain Laura Bennett.

It began early with Laura being driven by Alan Stokes, Club Captain, piloting her aeronautical-themed buggy down the runway of the first tee to be greeted by her committee of ‘flight attendants’ ,led by Chris Lloyd, her vice captain.

A team game followed won by Alison Bough, Janet Thacker, Jackie Thomson and Carol Abel with 100 points.

Festivities continued early evening with a dinner and dancing to music from club member Pete Martin’s band Helter Skelter.

Meanwhile the ladies’ Larkin Stableford was played last Saturday with the top three ladies coming in with 37 points. On countback the result was: 1st Suzanne Collins, 2nd Alison Bough and 3rd Jill Telford.

Highwoods GC also held a mixed past captains’ greensome competition on the day many lablled Freedom Day.

The weather was warm and sunny until thunder and dark clouds loomed up.

Fortunately it was only the last group who had a sprinkling of rain. The winners of the candlestick trophy were Peter Mead and Lynn Clayton with 41 points.

Second were Roger Collins and Chris Coxhead with 36.