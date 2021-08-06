Ladies and seniors fly flag at Sedlescombe, Highwoods and Cooden Beach

Gilly Crawley & Jackie Legg

Representing Sedlescombe were Gilly Crawley & Jackie Legg as 44 pairs from all over Sussex entered the Stableford.

A fantastic effort fromJackie and Gill saw them just miss out on the trophy for second place.

The ladies also played the flag competition, a medal format where you plant your flag after your last shot . The weather was wet and windy but the large field played on.

Sedlescombe win the invitation team event at Highwoods

The winner having to play up the first was Gilly Crawley, 2nd Sue Abbotts, 3rd Carol Taylor, 4th Alli Hare, 5th Heather Scott.

The next round of TheTrio Trophy was played at Cooden with Sophie Tester, Issy Horsley and Elaine Greenaway of Sedlescombe winning 2-1. They will host Chartham Park in the quarter finals.

HIGHWOODS

The sun shone on the fifteen teams in the second Highwoods Centenary Seniors Team Invitational.

Cooden Beach finalists Sally Cleaver and Joan Pullen

The teams of three golfers from clubs around Sussex were hosted by a Highwoods member to complete the fourball in this two to count stableford contest. First out in the morning the Sedlescombe club carded a superb 88 points to lead the field until Haywards Heath came in with an identical 88 score.

As is so often in golf events that ‘decider of ties’ countback gave the local club their second event win, with Chartham Park coming third five points back with 83.

Mickey Grimes, the Highwoods host of the winners said: “All three of our guests Kevin Galloway (11), Alan McDonald (10) and Steve Legg (18) contributed equally nd played the perfect team game, all I had to do was tag along.” The team shared £240 worth of golf vouchers.

David Worth (10) the Highwoods host of Haywards Heath, himself an ex Heath member, was naturally disappointed to be pipped at the post, but his team of Martin James (8), Shaun Annison (10) and Andrew Lodge (22) were recompensed sharing in £140 of Pro Shop vouchers.

The event organiser, 2019 captain Ally Munro a leading light of the Clubs’ Centenary Team reported: “ We were delighted with the response and the day went very smoothly adding £700 toward the Teams’ Centenary target of £100,000, as well as showcasing the excellence of our course.”

He added “We are now within one third of our target with just over two years to go 2024, so we need to keep focused”.

COODEN BEACH

There was an exciting final to the De Winton Trophy.

Sally Cleaver and Joan Pullen were all square after the 18th, so off they went to the 19th which was halved. The 20th hole was shot for shot until they got to the green where Sally had a 30ft-plus putt and put it 6ft past. Joan was left with a 5ft putt so Sally did not lose her turn.

She missed the putt and was given the one that was left, so Joan had her putt to win which she holed and was overcome with emotion. It was a great battle between the two ladies and made for the best Championship final the club have had in a long time.