Sussex golfer Michael has 2021 down to a tee

Michael Farrier-Twist won the PGA Assistants' championship

Sedlescombe GC's Farrier-Twist turned pro in 2013 but 2021 has been his most successful by far.

Before this year he had registered two pro wins, which included the 2017 Jamega Tour at Royal Ascot. In 2020 he started a three-year course to become a PGA professional.

He said: “This year I have had seven professional wins. These include the Sussex Open, held at Willingdon Golf Club, with a score of 66 in very testing conditions, and the Sussex Professionals Championship at West Hove GC with scores of 71 and 69 to tie with Peter Tarver-Jones, forcing a playoff which I won on the second play-off hole.

Michael after winning the Sussex Professional Championship

“My biggest achievement was winning the PGA National Assistants Championship, sponsored by Coca-Cola.

“All PGA assistants had to go through qualifying to get into the 144-strong starting field at Farleigh Golf Club in Surrey in July.

“I shot opening rounds of 68 and 69 to sit fove shots behind three-time European Tour winner Kenneth Ferrie heading into the final found.

“In the final round I was still four shots behind him with seven holes to play but with a strong finish and a final round of 64 (eight under par) I managed to force him to a play-off. I won the play-off on the 2nd playoff hole with a birdie which meant taking home first prize of £5,000, a spot in the PGA play-offs, full playing rights for the 2022 PGA Europro Tour and a year’s supply of Coca Cola products.

“The final round of 64 (-8) is my lowest round to par of my career and by far my proudest achievement, with past winners including Peter Alliss and Tony Jacklin.

“My tournament total of 201 (15 under par) is also the lowest winning score of the tournament’s history.”

Farrier-Twist also won the 2021 PGA Sussex Order of Merit. He added: “My last tournament of the season was played at The London Club where I finished in second place with a score of 66 (six under par) in the PGA Winter series.

“I am an ambassador for Titleist and Footjoy and am attached to Sedlescombe GC, whose support is amazing.

“This is the year I have found the self belief that I am good enough to compete at golf’s top level. It’s not only winning the PGA assistants’ event, but how I won it that’s been the confidence boost I feel can take me to the next level.”