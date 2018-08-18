Hastings coach wants players to embrace challenge

Ian Gillespie wants his Hastings Priory Cricket Club players to embrace the challenge of facing strong opposition during the remainder of the season.

Priory occupy the second and final Sussex League Premier Division relegation place and are 59 points from safety with 90 available from the final three matches.

Gillespie, Priory’s coach, said: “We want to be playing some good, purposeful cricket and give ourselves something to build on for next season.

“We’re going to have some tough games to finish off the season, but it’s an exciting challenge to play against these teams and see if we can play well.”

Priory will travel to sixth-placed East Grinstead today (Saturday).

“Grinstead bowled us out very cheaply at Hastings, and we need to show we can play against the moving ball and give ourselves something to bowl at,” Gillespie added. “If you haven’t got runs, you’ve got no chance.

“We know what we’re going to face, and it’s up to us to dig in, play with some nous and get a score on the board, and we’ve not done that this season.”

Priory hope to welcome back Adam Barton, who was on duty at Lord’s last weekend for the England versus India match, but expect to be without Harry Finch after his successful displays for Sussex Sharks in the Vitality Blast this week.

