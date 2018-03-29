Joyce and Toumazi given Sussex cricket honour

Former captain Ed Joyce and past chief executive Zac Toumazi were elected as vice-presidents at Sussex Cricket Ltd’s annual meeting.

Joyce played 227 matches for Sussex between 2009 and 2016, scoring more than 12,000 runs. He was club captain from 2013 to 2015 and has been awarded a testimonial in 2018.

Toumazi was chief exec from 2013 to 2016 and led the integration of performance, recreational and community cricket in the county under one organisation, Sussex Cricket Ltd.

The meeting also saw the re-election of chairman Bob Warren and treasurer Ed Putnam as board directors. Three nominations had been received for the two vacant positions on the board, with Warren and Putnam receiving the most votes in the election.

Following the formal business of the meeting which included the approval of the 2017 accounts by individual members and affiliated club members, an open forum was held with director of cricket Keith Greenfield and new head coach Jason Gillespie.

Chairman Warren said: “I’m delighted that Jason has finally arrived here at Hove and that the members in attendance had a chance to meet him and hear his thoughts on the season ahead. It was pleasing to see strong support from the assembled members for the board’s activities and for the various appointments made. I’m optimistic that 2018 will be a successful season for Sussex Cricket both on and off the field of play.”