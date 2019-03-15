1066 team strikes gold at southern competition

The 1066 Gymnastics senior men’s team won the gold medal at the Southern TeamGym qualifiers in Bracknell.

The micro team convincingly took first place in the level one senior category with the highest overall score of the day, as well as the highest execution scores on both tumble and trampette.

Despite a couple of last minute changes to skills, the team landed all their runs successfully and will be looking to build on their difficulty as they get back to training.

This was the trio’s first competition since the European Championships in Portugal last October. Assuming they have qualified, coach Clare Clarke and the team will now be looking forward to the British Finals, which will take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool during July.

Last year, 1066 had to settle for the silver medal at the British Finals as they were pipped to the title by Portsmouth’s senior women’s team.

But with 1066 having scored higher than their female counterparts at last weekend’s qualifiers, the 2019 British Championships promise to be a highly entertaining and competitive spectacle.

1066 Gymnastics is based in Brett Drive, Bexhill. For more information on classes, please call 01424 213779.