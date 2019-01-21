Adrian Gray secures PDC tour card

A talented player from St Leonards has secured a Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) tour card.

Adrian Gray won a coveted two-year tour card courtesy of his performances at the 2019 PDC UK Qualifying School in Wigan.

Almost 400 players took part in separate knockout competitions over four consecutive days from last Thursday until yesterday (Sunday).

See also: * Premier League Darts: Rob Cross to face Peter Wright on opening night

* World Darts Championship: Rob Cross beaten by Luke Humphries

* Rob Cross beats Phil Taylor to win world title



The finalists on each day automatically earned tour cards, as did 11 other players via the Q School Order of Merit, which was based on ranking points allocated to players throughout the four days.

Gray claimed his card by finishing in a four-way tie for sixth place on the Order of Merit having been third heading into the final day. Among the other successful players via this route was recently-crowned BDO world champion Glen Durrant.

The 37-year-old reached the last 16 on day two last Friday before losing 5-1 to BDO World Championship semi-finalist Jim Williams.

He repeated the feat on day three when he went down 5-3 against former UK Open semi-finalist David Pallett, who also gained a card via the Order of Merit list.

Gray has previous experience of playing on the professional circuit, albeit mainly back in the last decade.

He reached the last 16 of the UK Open in 2003 and famously beat the great Phil Taylor en route to the World Grand Prix quarter-finals in 2007.

Gray reached the quarter-finals of the 2008 Las Vegas Desert Classic and played in three consecutive World Championships from 2007-2009.

He has also tasted success in soft tip darts, winning international tournaments in Asia in 2014 and 2015.