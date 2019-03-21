Bexhill club celebrates county glory

Egerton Park Indoor Bowls Club’s men’s team has been crowned Sussex County League champions.
The Bexhill club clinched the Division One title following a narrow victory over Worthing Pavilion in its final game of the season. Egerton Park finished with 10 wins from 12 matches.
Results - Egerton Park 116, Worthing Pavilion 114: B. Morton, J. Anderson, L. Dickson, N. Hooper won 26-14; J. Denton, E. Harris, P. Saunders, R. Harris won 22-19; R. Hodd, D. Barber, D. Shorey, R. Morphett won 22-19; T. Campbell, D. Parkinson, D. Baker, R. Batsford lost 14-22; S. Burrell, I. Dale, T. Pearce, G. Moore won 21-20; B. Bartholomew, G. Cruttenden, P. Harrod, P. Wade lost 11-18.
See also: * Father and son win county title for third year running
* Bexhill College reflects on successful season
* Bexhill United ace suffers painful injury
* Bexhill United make free admission offer
Egerton Park talent Rob Morphett had a busy Sunday at the Sussex County finals, playing three games from 10am-8.30pm and winning two of them.
He firstly teamed up with Michael Stone, Carl Dyer and Seb Morley in the fours final, but they lost out 21-11 against the home team of Worthing Pavilion.
In the afternoon, Morphett made a successful defence of his county singles title. After being 10-1 up, Morphett was pegged back to 19-19, but went on to win 21-20 and be crowned champion for an incredible fourth year in a row.
Morphett then had to play the triples final with Stone and Callum Phillimore against another Worthing Pavilion team. In another really close match, the score was 19-19 going into the last end before Egerton picked up three shots to win 22-19.
Egerton Park ladies Maesi Ramsay, Doris Wickenden, Sheila Wright and Denise Hodd comfortably won their county fours semi-final against Arun in Bognor Regis.
They got off to a great start by picking up a five on the first end and never looked back, running out 27-11 winners.
Sharon Forward has reached the county unbadged singles final. She was always in the lead against her opponent from Arun en route to a convincing 21-7 victory.
Nicki Dale featured in the other unbadged singles semi-final at Grattons IBC, Crawley. She put up a great fight, but narrowly lost 21-20.
The ladies’ county finals will take place at Grattons on Monday April 15.
Egerton Park’s ladies’ hopes of becoming Sussex County League champions were ended with a narrow defeat at the hands of neighbours Falaise.
Results - Egerton Park 82, Falaise 88: P. Pryke, P. Stevens, J. Matthews, M. Williams drew 16-16; R. Dalby, S. Willis, P. Spillane, S. Forward lost 5-29; D. Stone, M. Winter, D. Wickenden, S. Wright lost 16-21; S. Carman, M. Adcock, N. Allbut, D. Hodd won 23-8; J. Noble, L. Irvine, M. Hendle, J. Pilcher won 20-14.
Friendly result - Egerton Park 109, Middlesex tourists 110: I. May, P. Stevens, J. Murphy, M. Carrie won 27-15; M. Winter, B. Ford, G. Gallop, D. Parkinson lost 20-21; P. Austin, V. Stevens, J. Powell, B. Austin won 26-13; M. Spillane, H. Nutting, B. Frostick, S. Wright lost 11-20; M. Burton, L. Crone, K. Ross, M. Burton lost 8-25; R. Jones, S. Gander, M. Jones, T. Prior won 17-16.