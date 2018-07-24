Bexhill clubs celebrate county title glory

Talented bowls players from Bexhill clubs claimed three titles at the men’s county finals.

Sidley Martlets Bowls Club celebrated a double triumph and Spartan & Lakeside BC was also victorious at Worthing Pavilion BC last weekend.

County men's under-25 singles bowls champion Ajay Morphett (right) and runner-up Lewis Sargent (left).

Canada Way-based Martlets claimed pairs championship and triples championship glory.

Carl Dyer and Michael Stone clinched the pairs courtesy of a 20-16 victory over the Southbourne BC team of Andy Smith and Antony Bull on Saturday afternoon.

The Martlets team of Dyer, Nigel Hooper and Stone received a walkover in the triples as their opponents from White Rock BC were a player short.

Ajay Morphett won a battle of the Bexhill boys to claim the men’s under-25 singles title.

Morphett, of Spartan & Lakeside Bowls Club, triumphed 21-12 against Lewis Sargent, of Sidley Martlets BC, in Sunday’s final at Worthing Pavilion BC.

Morphett, who last won the title three years ago, said afterwards that he did it for his grandmother, who died eight days previously.

The successful players now have some time off before representing Sussex in the National Championships at Royal Leamington Spa next month.

Also heading to the Nationals are Steve and Lee Heitzman. The Spartan & Lakeside BC talents have qualified for the national finals in the family pairs competition.

The Heitzmans have won through five rounds to reach the national quarter-finals, the latest of which was against Robin and Graham Street, from Knaphill Bowls Club in Surrey.

They certainly didn’t have it all their own way, though, and in fact found themselves trailing 18-13 after 18 ends. Excellent bowling from father and son earned them back-to-back counts of four on the 19th and 20th ends to hold a three-shot advantage going into the last end.

The Surrey pair held a good head with both skips having one bowl left, but Lee Heitzman produced the winning bowl, leaving the opposition with no shot to play. Their national finals will take place on August 4-5.

Lee Heitzman said: “It’s a fantastic achievement to reach the finals and getting to play at the Nationals with my dad is something I will treasure.

“We are in the quarter-finals now and although the draw is tough, if we play well, we have as good a chance as anyone.”

White Rock Bowls Club came agonisingly close to glory at the Sussex county men’s finals.

The Hastings-based club was beaten in all of the finals it contested over the two days, although two of them were by a slender one-point margin.

In the senior fours final on Saturday afternoon, Keith Cheetham, Kenny Bolton, Alec Martin and Trevor Logan were edged out 17-16 by the Lindfield BC team of Roger Wilmott, Paul Sandford, Ian Watson and Keith Holman.

Trevor Roberts came equally close to victory in the two-wood singles on Sunday afternoon only to be pipped 16-15 by Mick Christian (Burgess Hill).

Also on Sunday afternoon, Martin lost 21-16 to Rob Taylor (Worthing Pavilion) in the singles championship.

