Bexhill College reaches national semi-finals

The Bexhill College women’s volleyball academy has emulated the men’s academy in making it to the last four in the country.

The girls booked their place in the National Cup semi-finals after winning by three sets to one away to Kettering-based Tresham College in Monday’s quarter-final.

Bexhill took an early lead thanks to some fantastic serving from international student V. Braunova and they comfortably won the first set 25-11.

The visitors edged the second set 25-17, but switched off during set three, which Tresham clinched 25-19.

Set four was tense, but Bexhill put on their best performance so far this season to win it 25-9 and secure their semi-final place.

New captain D. Budak was a great leader and R. Budak controlled the game as Bexhill’s setter. There were some fantastic debuts from F. Molinari and M. Croitor, while N. Pitts and A. Serrano put in solid performances. MPV was Vlasta Braunova.

In other news, the Bexhill College men’s football second team (blue) recorded a 3-1 win against BHASVIC on Wednesday, last week. David Chasumba, Josh Pool and Patrik Pergal got the goals.

Bexhill’s 100 percent record was ended, however, by a defeat against second-placed Claremont School (Hastings) in a top-of-the-table clash this Monday.

The Bexhill College badminton academy was beaten away to Truro & Penwith College (Cornwall) in the last 16 of the National Cup last Friday. This was the furthest the Bexhill College team has reached in the national competitions.

The women’s basketball academy lost a hard game against New City College (Hackney) in the quarter-finals on Monday. Getting to this stage of the tournament was a great achievement in itself.

Bexhill College is extremely proud of its sports academies and their continued success, locally, regionally and nationally.

Trials are coming up for the academies this March and booking information can be found on the website.

Any current year 11 students interested in joining one of the sports academies should contact Adam Hurley (sport academy manager) by emailing adamhurley@bexhillcollege.ac.uk for more information.