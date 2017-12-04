Bexhill star triumphs at UK Championship

Bexhill snooker star Jimmy Robertson produced a superb comeback to reach the last 32 of the sport’s second biggest tournament.

The 31-year-old came from 5-3 down to win 6-5 against veteran Scottish cueman Alan McManus in round two of the UK Championship yesterday (Sunday) afternoon.

World number 32 McManus won the opening two frames of a see-saw contest at the York Barbican with a top break of 63 in the second.

Robertson, ranked 37, hit back by winning the next three. He pinched the fourth frame by a point after responding to McManus’s run of 65 with a 67 clearance and a 68 break in the next gave Robertson a 3-2 lead.

It was then McManus’s turn to reel off three frames in a row, aided by a 56 in the sixth and a 65 in the eighth, and move within one of victory.

The final three-frame burst, however, came from Robertson, who knocked in an 87 break in frame nine, won the 10th without conceding a point and edged the decider 53-34.

Robertson’s reward is a third round meeting with Shaun Murphy, the world number six and winner of the Champion of Champions tournament last month. That match is scheduled for Tuesday evening.

Fellow Bexhill player Leo Fernandez was unable to repeat his remarkable first round victory over world number three Ding Junhui as he lost 6-0 to Thai potter Noppon Saengkham in round two last night.