Eastbourne International: Andy Murray, Kyle Edmund and Johanna Konta all set for action

By Derren Howard

If you have a ticket for today’s action at Devonshire Park - well done, it’s set to be a bumper day of tennis in perfect conditions.

Britain’s finest will be in action on centre court at Devonshire Park today (Wednesday) in the Eastbourne International.

Andy Murray, who enjoyed a two set win against Stan Wawrinka on Monday, will face current British No 1 Kyle Edmund. The match is scheduled to start not before 4pm.

Seeking his first competitive victory over Murray, Yorkshireman Edmund said he was enjoying his 2018 Devonshire Park experience. “The conditions have been nice, especially for quick tennis,” said Edmund. “It’s been great weather like this. Every day you can predict the conditions. It’s really nice to play in England in hot weather on the grass. It’s what you want.”

Before that, home town favourite and current British No 1 Johanna Konta will play former champion and World No 2 Caroline Wozniacki.

“I think I’m making good progress. I happy I got through my first round and also got to play a good doubles so it’s a good day overall today,” Konta said. “I believe in my ability and I know I can play well on this surface at home. I know she’s an incredibly tough competitor and is obviously a Grand Slam champion this year so she’s playing great tennis. It’s a great opportunity for me to play one of the best players in the world and keep trying to raise my level.”

The exciting Denis Shaovalov makes his Eastbourne debut. The young Canadian is first up on centre (11am) as he takes on Jared Donaldson of the USA. Petra Kvitova is next up against Agnieszka Radwanska.

Elsewhere Jelena Ostapenko will start proceedings on court one against Mihaela Buzarnescu with No 1 seed Diego Schwartzman next as he tackles Lukas Lacko.

Schwartzman said he was feeling confident ahead of his opening match at Devonshire Park.

“Last year I came here, and I felt well, but I lost the first match despite being up the whole time It was a good experience here in Eastbourne, and now it’s another year and I’m playing better than last year,” said Schwartzman. “I need to train hard here before my first match and get ready for Wimbledon, so this is a really important tournament for me, as I’m trying to improve every year and I think, this year, I’m going to do well on the grass.”

There also an all British contest on court one as Jay Clarke and Cameron Norrie battle it out.

British No 2 Norrie was also in top form on Centre Court yesterday, battling through a tough contest against German qualifier Daniel Brands, 7-5 6-7(4) 6-2.

Norrie said he was pleased with how he tackled his first round match in Eastbourne: “I was trying to focus one point at a time, and it kind of felt like one of the challenger matches at the end of last year where I just toughed it out and managed to play my best tennis towards the end and down the stretch,” he said.

“Today I was pretty instinctive with my play, and volleyed actually really well. I didn’t come in too much, but he’s hitting the ball big and serving big, so it was pretty difficult for me. But when I did come in, I was pretty clinical. It was a good one for me on the grass.”