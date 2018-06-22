Eastbourne International: Murray to continue his comeback at Devonshire Park

Former world No 1 Andy Murray has accepted a wild card into the main draw at the Nature Valley International in Eastbourne.

Murray, who underwent surgery in January for a hip injury that has sidelined him since Wimbledon last year, made his return to competitive tennis at the Fever-Tree Open at The Queen’s Club this week, falling to Nick Kyrgios in three sets.

This will be the first time Murray, who is currently ranked No.156 in the world, has played the ATP 250 grass court event since 2006 when it was staged at Nottingham.

He said he was happy to be continuing his comeback at the Nature Valley International.

“I’m looking forward to getting some more time on the grass courts at Eastbourne this week,” said the three-time Grand Slam champion.

“I played Davis Cup there in 2006​ and I know the courts and facilities there are excellent. It was good to get back to competition at Queen’s this week, and I’m hoping to building on that next week at Devonshire Park.”

Nature Valley International Tournament Director Gavin Fletcher said he is delighted that Murray will continue his competitive return in Eastbourne.

“Andy is a great champion and immensely popular with fans both here in Britain and around the world,” said Fletcher. “With two Wimbledon titles to his name his grass court credentials are impeccable and I’m sure the fans will give Andy a warm welcome down here in Eastbourne.“

One of two WTA Premier level grass court events, and one of two ATP tournaments, played in the lead-up to Wimbledon, the Nature Valley International features Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Justine Henin, and Kim Clijsters among its former women’s singles champions, and Novak Djokovic, Feliciano Lopez and Andy Roddick among its former men’s singles champions.

Patrons wishing to attend the 2018 Nature Valley International are advised to contact the box office on 0844 5813015 before making a journey to Devonshire Park, Eastbourne.