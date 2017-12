The England rugby squad will be spending two days in Sussex at the start of 2018 in preparation for the NatWest Six Nations tournament.

The England Rugby website says that the new year training camp in Brighton will start on January 1.

This is to get the team ready for the first 6 Nations match, against Italy in Rome on Febraury 4.

England head coach Eddie Jones is reported as saying the Brighton base is important in the team’s preparations.