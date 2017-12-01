Entries open for 2018 Poppy Half Marathon

Online entries for next year’s Poppy Half Marathon in Bexhill will go live today (Friday), with an ‘early bird’ discount for those who enter now.

The 11th staging of the popular annual seafront races, organised by the charity Raising Money for Good Causes, will take place on Saturday November 10, 2018.

Next year will be the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One, so in addition to the Poppy 5K, Poppy 10K and Poppy Half Marathon, the event organisers are proposing to add a little team challenge to mark the occasion.

The Poppy 100, as it shall be known, will be for teams of three (male, female or mixed), with each member running all three distances - 5k, 10k and half marathon - a total of 36km each.

The races will start and finish outside the De La Warr Pavilion, and follow a largely flat seafront course.

There will also be a charity awards show at the De La Warr Pavilion on the evening after the races with live artists. Tickets will be available soon.

Organisers would like to say a big thank you to all the runners and people who donated to the 10th Poppy Half Marathon races, held just three weeks ago. The event attracted almost 900 runners in total and the charity raised more than £26,000.

For more information on how to enter 2018 Poppy races, visit www.poppyhalf.co.uk

The charity is also organising the 2018 Bexhill 5k Race Series (www.bexhill5kraces.co.uk), plus in celebration of the royal wedding, it will also stage a fundraising 5k and 10k fun run on a date to be announced.