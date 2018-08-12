Entries up as historic Hastings tournament gets ready to roll

The 2018 Hastings Open Bowls Tournament will take centre stage during the coming week, with entries slightly up on last year.

The historic event, which dates back over a century, will take place at White Rock Gardens from tomorrow (Monday) morning until Saturday afternoon.

Once again, the tournament welcomes friends old and new, and particularly those who have travelled great distances. With entries from Northumberland, Wales, Dorset and Derbyshire, the popularity of the tournament remains high.

The theme of this year’s event is the centenary of the end of World War I. All in attendance will be remembering particularly those who would have taken part in the tournament from 1911-1913 and later paid the supreme sacrifice for their country.

A short service will be held tomorrow at 8.45am in conjunction with the tournament president Gordon Leggatt, the Mayor of Hastings Cllr Nigel Sinden, the Hastings Town Crier, and representatives of SSAFA and the Hastings & St Leonards Veterans’ Association together with standard bearers representing the three branches of the Armed Forces. The tournament will then start at 9.30am with every green in use.

As ever, the tournament committee is indebted to its sponsors, Croft Glass (main sponsor), the Bay Spice restaurant, The Brickwall Hotel, Kiley’s Karpets and Gibbons, Mannington & Phipps LLP, and all businesses who have kindly advertised in the tournament programme.

Discounts are being made available by certain advertisers and sponsors. Details are shown in the programme and in the flyers in the clubhouse.

The early rounds of matches in the ladies’ singles and pairs, men’s singles and pairs, and the open triples will be played throughout the mornings and afternoons from tomorrow to Thursday, with the semi-finals and finals to be held throughout Friday and Saturday.

It would be extremely helpful if those playing in the singles events could arrange their own markers where possible as the committee’s manpower resources get extremely stretched in the first three days.

Total prize money of £2,150 is on offer and a monster raffle will be held each day. The bar will be open and snacks (including the famed bacon butties) and refreshments will be available from very early on in the clubhouse.

Spectators are always very welcome and deckchairs are available so come and enjoy some excellent bowling and make use of the facilities available.

The closing date for entries into the end-of-season Mixed Triples Tournament on Sunday September 30, for the benefit of SSAFA, has been extended to Friday August 31.

