Four-time world’s strongest man visits St Leonards

A four-time World’s Strongest Man paid a special visit to a St Leonards gym.

Brian Shaw, standing at 6’9 tall and weighing 200kg (or 34 stone), put on a seminar at IF Barbell, a strength and conditioning gym in Caves Road. A brilliant time was had by all.

Brian Shaw speaks to participants in a seminar at IF Barbell in St Leonards.

Shaw is considered to be one of the strongest men to have ever competed in strongman - a sport involving lifting huge atlas stones, pulling aeroplanes and flipping 500kg tyres which is watched in homes throughout the UK every Christmas.

Shaw provided a full insight into his career, injuries, nutrition and the ‘never quit’ mindset he applies to his training, before coaching the lucky attendees (including Commonwealth Games gold medallist Delroy McQueen), helping them to improve their own personal gym training.

McQueen, who himself is a multiple world record holder in powerlifting and is IF Barbell’s lead coach, said: “The Brian Shaw seminar was amazing. You can see why he is the best strongman in the world, his approach is second to none.”

Rob Tillyer, owner of IF Barbell said: “I am so proud to have been able to bring Brian to our little town to share his experiences with us all. His knowledge will be used to help improve our training and help get my members closer to their goals.

“It was a great experience to hear his approach to training and his life. I can’t thank him enough for coming down and to Julian Howard for organising the tour.”

You can watch Shaw putting it all into practice, competing in the 2017 World’s Strongest Man competition on Channel 5 this Christmas.

For more information about training at IF Barbell or for details on how you can attend the upcoming 2018 seminars with other world class athletes, please visit www.ifstrongwear.com or find them on social media streams under ‘ifstrongwear’.