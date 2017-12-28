GB international smashes own course record

Adam Clarke became the third fastest parkrunner in history on a stellar day at Hastings parkrun last weekend.

Clarke, who will make his Great Britain debut at the Great Edinburgh Cross Country on Saturday January 13, clocked a superb winning time of 14 minutes and 14 seconds, knocking nine seconds off his previous course record set in March this year.

A training partner of the legendary Sir Mo Farah, Clarke now runs for Aldershot, Farnham & District AC, but started his running career with Hastings AC and still has family in the area.

Lizzie Clarke, meanwhile, went into second place on the all-time ladies’ list at Hastings parkrun with an excellent time of 17.43 on her parkrun debut.

She was one of six runners to break age category records on Saturday - Carlos Nieto-Parr (JM11-14), Lizzie Clarke (JW15-17), Adam Clarke (SM25-29), Rachel Grass (SW25-29), Daniel Anderson (VM40-44) and Karen Murdoch (VW40-44).

The large field of 277 runners included 61 members of Hastings Runners, who were led home by Matt Edmonds in fourth place (17.17), as well as 35 Hastings AC members, many of whom clocked personal best times.

There were also tourists from all over the South East, including representatives from Beckenham RC, Clapham Chasers, Crawley AC, Dulwich Runners, Eastbourne Rovers, Hailsham Harriers, March AC (Cambs) and Witney Road Runners (Oxon).

No fewer than five run directors from Hastings parkrun were also in action, including Nick Brown (20.30), Dale Scowen (20.41 pb) and Andy Key (20.56 pb).

Regular volunteer Clare Lippiatt notched up her 50th parkrun, while the oldest regular parkrunner at Hastings, Bob Claridge, celebrated his 77th birthday by clocking up his 112th parkrun!