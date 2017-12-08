Hastings AC on the pace with fine results

Hastings Athletic Club produced a number of fine performances in the third match of the Sussex Cross-Country League season.

The highlight of a great day’s racing at Lancing Manor on Saturday was the in-form George Pool winning the under-17 boys’ event.

Three of Hastings Athletic Club's female runners in the Sussex Cross-Country League match at Lancing Manor. Picture courtesy Terry Skelton

Pool stayed with the pack on the first lap before surging clear on the second circuit to win by 14 seconds.

Lizzie Clarke produced a great run to come second in the under-17 girls’ race - her best position to date. With the under-17s and senior women running together, she also made the top four overall. Harmony Cooper was third in the under-17 girls’ race and ninth overall.

The senior ladies all ran well. Rachael Grass is improving by the race and the ever-impressive Riz Maslen, from the vet 50 category, finished ahead of a number of ladies she hadn’t beaten before.

Callum Puxty achieved his highest position with third place in the under-13 boys’ event having taken everyone on for the first lap and a bit. Jonas Judah had to settle for fifth after being edged out in the closest of sprints for the line. Adam Morrissy also ran.

George Pool crosses the line to win the under-17 boys' race in the Sussex Cross-Country League match at Lancing Manor. Picture courtesy Terry Skelton

Shannon Hopkins-Parry achieved a solid result with fifth place in the under-15 girls’ race. Evie Clements and Maya Ramnarine - two regulars among the leading finishers - both missed the event through illness.

Isaac Elam was ninth in the under-15 boys’ race, with Carlos Nieto and James Crombie just outside the top 10. Lewis Courtnage wasn’t far behind in 18th.

Nancy Barlow had a decent result with 10th place in the under-13 girls’ event, which Beth Magorrian also competed in.

James Mountford produced a solid run to make the top 10 in the senior men’s race and Kieron Booker rounded out the top 20.

Pool, Puxty, Judah, Ramnarine, Clarke and Hopkins-Parry are due to race at the Southern Inter-Counties Championships in Oxford tomorrow (Saturday).

Also tomorrow, Hastings AC will hold its annual prize-giving evening at the Sussex Exchange from 7pm.