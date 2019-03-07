Hastings ace beats world champion to claim victory

A talented athlete from Hastings beat a world champion to win a prestigious obstacle course racing event on Saturday.

Barry Buchanan, of Hy OCR, was victorious in the 7k sprint race at The Nuts Challenge in Dorking with a time of 48 minutes and 41 seconds.

He finished 11 seconds clear of runner-up James Burton, who won gold in the 35-39 age group - the same age as Buchanan - over 15k at the OCR World Championships last year.

Two other Hy OCR team members also achieved splendid results at the same event, albeit over different distances.

Chris Shipley finished second overall in the four-lap 28k race in four hours, 20 minutes and 35 seconds. Shipley last year ran the whole coastline of Great Britain over a five-month period.

And David Milloy came second overall in the limitless race, where competitors are required to complete as many laps of a 35k course as they can in an eight-hour timeframe. Milloy got through five laps.

The Hy OCR team is sponsored by Hy Altitude Training.