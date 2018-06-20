Hastings ace powers to knockout win on pro debut

Combat sports ace Steven ‘The Real Deal’ Hill certainly lived up to his nickname with an emphatic victory on his professional debut.

The Fighting Tigers Gym talent achieved a first round knockout win over a Lithuanian opponent in the Victory Fights event at Longhill Sports Centre, Brighton.

After an undefeated amateur career which included becoming the Shock N Awe and ISCF British middleweight champion, where fights became hard to match as nobody wanted to fight him, the step up to pro level was obvious.

Dropping down from middleweight (84kg) to welterweight (77kg) is the end game for Hill, but he started at catchweight (80kg) for his debut, against Ivan Golod, who was taking his seventh pro fight and weighed in at 79.8kg.

With Hill making the weight at 79.2kg and looking good for it, the fight was already on course to follow the ones that had gone before.

Hill, the slightly taller man, looked confident from the off, however it was Golod who landed the heavier of the early shots, with some big leg kicks being thrown.

Hill’s gameplan was to stop his opponent and do it in style. It wasn’t long until he took his man down and the damage began. With vicious elbows and forearms being landed, the referee had no choice but to stop the fight.

A first round knockout victory via ground ‘n’ pound and a winning pro debut for the Fighting Tigers superstar.

Hill was cornered by MMA coach Oli Thompson, striking coach Andy Chambers and BJJ coach Alex Sailsbury.

The team would like to welcome anyone who wants to be the next star to come and train with them. Call 07739 390911, check out www.fightingtigers.co.uk or find the club on Facebook.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed, we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer, simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)