Hastings ace smashes record in Bexhill race

A Hastings Athletic Club distance running talent broke his own course record in the Bexhill Seafront 5K Series.

Rhys Boorman continued his winning ways by winning event two in the three-race series on Wednesday in 15 minutes and 37 seconds.

As well as being a personal best at this distance for the runner, it broke Boorman’s own course record of 15:51, which he set just four weeks earlier at the opening race in the series.

His Hastings AC team-mate James Mountford came second in 16:15 and Ross Brocklehurst, of Eastbourne Rovers AC, was third.

Karen Murdoch made it a Hastings AC double by winning the women’s race in 18:37 - only 23 seconds off the women’s course record, and a great result in the hot and breezy conditions. She also won the women’s race at the first event in the series.

The series will conclude with the July 5K on Wednesday July 25. For more details, visit www.bexhill5kraces.co.uk

