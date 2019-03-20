Hastings achieve fabulous results at county championships

Hastings Seagull Swimming Club achieved some fabulous results at the Sussex County Long Course Championships.

The club entered a record 57 swimmers, who qualified for 391 races (up from 310 last year) over three weekends at K2 Crawley.

Seagull achieved a huge number of personal best times, but special mention must go to the irrepressible Bella Gardner, who was awarded the top 13-year-old girl trophy for the highest number of FINA points for swims throughout the entire competition.

See also: * Hastings’ fab four win remarkable 17 medals

* Hastings Seagull team smashes county record

* Hastings Seagull achieve high finish in national league

* Hastings Seagull produce superb performance at Sussex competition



Amber Matthews, Elisha Paige, Gardner and Louis Choron celebrated the huge achievement of winning junior or senior championship medals for top three finishes.

Other impressive and very well-deserved gold, silver and bronze medallists included girls Lexie Collins, Kelly Hawkesley, Amelie Holdbrook, Hettie Rankin and Evie Stockdale, as well as boys David and Lucas Maule, and Dan and Harley Williams.

Hastings Seagull also produced a record number of finalists. There were top eight finishes for Ruben Bigg, Nate Cahill, Peter Conte, Tom Conte, Lauren Crawford, Harry Daykin, Eve Dine, Felix Merritt, Dylan O’Brien, Harvey Payne, Callum Pearson, Alice Saldana, Eloise and Madison Saunders and Bertie Turner.

A club spokesman said: “Many thanks, as ever, go to all the officials, helpers and coaches for ensuring the competition ran so smoothly and to main sponsor Aspray.

“The Seagulls are always looking for new, enthusiastic swimmmers so if you think you have what it takes, please contact us via our website.”