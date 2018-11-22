Hastings athletes fill top two places at Brighton 10K

Talented Hastings athletes filled the top two places in a field of around 2,500 at the Brighton 10K on Sunday.

Adam Clarke, who grew up in the town before moving to London, was the winner in a fast time of 30 minutes and 24 seconds.

Hastings Athletic Club's contingent at the Brighton 10K. Picture courtesy Terry Skelton

Ross Skelton, who lives in the town but runs first claim for the Brighton Phoenix club, was the runner-up in 30:44 on a very windy morning.

Clarke and Skelton also led Sussex to victory in the team competition at an event which doubled up as the Southern Inter-Counties 10K.

Several Hastings Athletic Club members produced strong runs. Gary Foster clocked 32:05, Ben McCallion 35:50, Paul Bennett 37:40, John Ralph 37:49 (PB), Caitlin Millar 38:10 (PB), Andy Edmonds 39:45 (PB), Dave Turner 41:13 (PB) and Ross Garnett 41:40 (PB).

Several more Hastings AC distance runners were in action at the 2nd Bedgebury Forest Half Marathon & 10K on Sunday.

In the half marathon, Martin Watts finished 12th overall and second in the male vet 40 category in one hour, 32 minutes and 37 seconds. Lorna Watts was fifth lady overall and second in the female vet 35 category in 1:35.41, while Rosy Clements clocked a Bedgebury PB of 1:51.30.

In the 10K, James Shaw finished fourth overall and first senior male in 41:35.