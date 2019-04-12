Hastings club hosts hard-hitting show at packed venue

West Hill Boxing Club hosted a splendid open show at a packed Hollington Community Centre.

There were 18 bouts in all - 13 involving West Hill boxers and five cross-matches, including a thrilling super heavyweight contest.

Frankie Badrock (11 years, 30 kilos) was the first West Hill fighter in the ring and he lost on a unanimous points decision against Leonard Smith (Fishersgate).

Lily Ramshaw (12 years, 32 kilos) produced a good performance to win on a split decision against Ella Hale (Smallholdings, Surrey).

Caleb Palmer (13 years, 32 kilos) lost on a very close unanimous decision to Tommy Boylan (Smallholdings) despite boxing very well.

Cameron Pooley (13 years, 40 kilos) also boxed extremely well to beat Terry Best (Smallholdings) on a unanimous decision, earning the junior boxer of the evening prize to boot.

Three West Hill boxers were then edged out on very close split decisions - Lee Bartley (12 years, 39 kilos) against Jack Mulheron (Rumbles Academy), Jack De Angelis (15 years, 50 kilos) against Leo Lonergan (Moulsecoomb) and Jesse Smith (14 years, 42 kilos) against Luke Hildon (Kent Gloves).

Ruhan Ahmed (15 years, 61 kilos) boxed really well to triumph on a unanimous decision against Aaron Isaac (Gravesham) and Yanek Bartlett (16 years, 66 kilos) won on a split decision against Matthew Mattett (Hoddesdon).

Liam Holden (16 years, 54 kilos) lost on a unanimous decision to Cher Jallow, a very good boxer from Turner’s Academy in Surrey.

Moving on to the senior boxers and Harry Burton (18 years, 69 kilos) made a stunning return to the ring by stopping 24-year-old Ryan Brown (East Brighton) in the first round with a powerful display.

Connor Sime (23 years, 70 kilos), another on the comeback trail, lost a cracking bout against Keith English (Rumbles Academy) on a close split decision.

Sam Albuazy (23 years, 69 kilos) beat Kirk Souter (Phoenix, Eastbourne) on a unanimous decision to earn the senior boxer of the evening prize. Albuazy showed good boxing skills to beat a far more experienced opponent.

Former West Hill senior boxer Dennis Buchanan, now representing Bexhill ABC, lost on a very close split decision to Glyn Davies (Whitehawk).

The highlight of some very good cross-matches was the super heavyweight bout between Josh Cavey (Hoddesdon) and Peter Dobos (Whitehawk) which had the crowd on its feet.

Cavey eventually prevailed on a unanimous decision, although given the amount of powerful punches landed, it was surprising the match went the distance.