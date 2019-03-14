Hastings’ fab four win remarkable 17 medals

Four up-and-coming Hastings Seagull swimmers achieved a fantastic 17 medals between them at an event in Gillingham.

Lauren Crawford, Jennifer Hall, Joseph Jeater and Freddie Lawler scooped a staggering 13 gold medals and clocked 21 personal best times in the Blacklion Level 3 Development Gala at Medway Park.

A club spokesman said: “A brilliant, jam-packed fun day and fantastic achievement by the dedicated swimmers.

See also: * Hastings Seagull team smashes county record

* Hastings Seagull achieve high finish in national league

* Hastings Seagull produce superb performance at Sussex competition



“Many thanks to Aspray, the property damage insurance claim repair management service which is the club’s main sponsor.”

To find out more about competitive swimming or to get involved, please visit the Hastings Seagull website - www.hastingsseagullsc.org.uk