Hastings pair set for national finals

Two West Hill Boxing Club young talents will be gunning for glory at the national finals of the Junior Championships this weekend.

Jesse Smith and Huma Caglayan will make the long trip to Rotherham in South Yorkshire to take on the nation’s finest in their respective age and weight categories.

Smith (15 years, 42 kilos) has a tough opponent in his semi-final tomorrow (Saturday) in the form of Dylan Murphy, from Hall Green ABC, Birmingham.

The following day, Huma Caglayan (15 years, 70 kilos) will face Leah Carter (Parkstone ABC, Poole) - the only other competitor in her category in the country.

Elsewhere tomorrow, West Hill trio Sam Albuazy, Liam Holden and Ben Moore are due to be in action at a club show in Sandwich, Kent.

Earlier this month, William White (11 years, 29 kilos) achieved a very good win - his fourth victory in five bouts - against Frankie Harrison (Guildford City) at a club show in Eastbourne.

* WEST Hill Boxing Club will host its own open show at Hollington Community Centre on Saturday April 6.

Tickets are priced at £15 for adults and £5 for concessions/under-16s. Doors will open at 6.30pm and the boxing will start at 7.30pm.

Based in Whitefriars Road, West Hill Boxing Club is a registered charity which has been teaching youngsters in the noble art of boxing since 1938.