Hastings Runners celebrate successful year

Hastings Runners celebrated another very successful year at their annual presentation evening.

With more than 150 members in attendance, the evening, successfully organised by Natasha Slow, went down a storm.

Graeme Grass receives one of his five prizes

In total, 112 awards were given out and 66 members received an award for completing eight or more club races during 2018.

The Target Times Championship, which highlights the runners who have improved the most over the last 12 months, was won by Clare Lippiatt with Tim Barlow second and Graeme Grass third.

Andy Lee took first place in the men’s Club Championship with Dale Saxby second and Grass again third. In the women’s equivalent, Claire Thomas took the honours with Janes Coles second and Debbie Humbles third.

Coach of the year, which is voted for by the members, was won by the very popular Terry Kitson.

The coaches themselves got together to vote for the runners they felt deserved to have their efforts rewarded.

The achievers’ awards, which are given to the runners with the most votes from the coaches, were won by Kevin Blowers, and the women’s trophy was shared by Thomas and Lippiatt.

The coaches also gave out 10 merit awards and they were won by Darren Barzee, Saxby, Grass, Davinia Hill, Luc Bellrose, Pete Heasman, Kitson, Emma Wareham, Rob Dennis and Mickey Johnson.

A number of special trophies were awarded. The Grijsloke Trophy was won by Roger Mandry, David Bargery - who has recovered from a serious illness - was the deserving recipient of the Wilf Gaye Memorial Trophy, Martin Noakes was awarded the cross-country award, Sue Palmer the Endeavour Trophy and Rob Thomas was handed the Founders Trophy.

Special thanks to club chairman Tim Jury, secretary Steph Miller and Andy Knight, who conducted the presentation.

The night as a whole captured the spirit of the club. If you are a runner looking to meet new people or improve your fitness, check out the www.hastingsrunners.org.uk website for details of training runs and club races.