Hastings Runners in personal best form at high class event

Some of the Hastings Runners contingent at the Paddock Wood Half Marathon
Just two weeks on from the gruelling challenge of the Hastings Half Marathon, 20 Hastings Runners took on another 13.1-mile course at Paddock Wood.

With cooler conditions and fewer hills, the results were superb with no fewer than 11 of the runners recording a half marathon personal best.

Leo Cacciatore was the first Hastings Runner across the line in a time of 1:21:56, narrowly missing out on a place in the top 100 of a very strong field. Debbie Humbles was the first female in a personal best time of 1:40:24.

There were also PBs for Graeme Grass, Todd Fitz-Hugh, Michael Grass, Michael Hamer, Kevin Blowers, Ashley Ballard, Elly Swaine, Simon Linklater, Sarah Holmes, and Lorraine Ashby. The finish line was most certainly a happy place on Sunday.

Results: Leo Cacciatore 1:21:56, Graeme Grass 1:33:50, Todd Fitz-Hugh 1:39:38, Debbie Humbles 1:40:24, Michael Grass 1:40:58, Michael Hamer 1:41:36, Dean Fox 1:42:00, Kevin Blowers 1:43:50, Richard Cross 1:44:12, Ashley Ballard 1:52:58, Shaun Ballard 1:55:56, Marie Appleton 1:57:35, Adrian Battatt 1:58:53, Elly Swaine 1:59:04, Simon Linklater 1:59:38, Sharon Wadham 2:02:52, Sarah Holmes 2:02:55, Julian Buss 2:19:39, Lorraine Ashby 2:23:10, Natasha Slow 2:32:54.

A few Hastings Runners also took on the Kent Spring Half Marathon, with Sarah Bendle and Sarah Marzaioli both coming first in their respective age categories.

Andy Lee wanted more of a challenge and took on his first ever marathon, clocking an amazing time of 3:32:24. Not only was it good enough for first place in his age bracket, but the time also secured him a spot in next year’s London Marathon.

Results - Half Marathon: Sarah Bendle 1:45:41, Nigel Thornley 1:58:02, Sarah Marzaioli 2:08:23. Marathon: Andy Lee 3:32:24.

For more information on becoming a Hastings Runners member and details on training sessions/races, visit www.hastingsrunners.org.uk