Hastings Runners tackle testing conditions

More than 20 Hastings Runners tackled the Eastbourne Half Marathon in very tricky conditions on Sunday.

A strong south-westerly wind made the final stages of the race, in particular, a real battle. This didn’t stop Bob Russell producing a superb time of 1:29:16, which was good enough to break the top 20.

Close behind was Jacob Wilkinson, who came in just under 90 minutes to finish 28th. Debbie Humbles continued her strong recent form and was the first female Hastings Runner across the line in a time of 1:44:50, which secured third place in her age category.

Graeme Grass (1:42:19) and Sarah Marzaioli (2:11:50) both finished runner-up in their respective age brackets.

Results: Bob Russell 1:29:16, Jacob Wilkinson 1:29:55, Dan Snellgrove 1:39:16, Ben Park 1:38:56, Graeme Grass 1:42:19, Debbie Humbles 1:44:50, Patrick Bermingham 1:46:16, Jacuk Kucharski 1:47:53, Rob Thomas 1:49:53, Richard Cross 1:50:09, Anthony Gardner 1:50:18, Nina Lambrou 1:50:19, Michael Norris 1:52:29, Penny Braker 1:58:50, Simon Fry 2:03:25, Adrian Barratt 2:06:06, Anette Fry 2:07:59, Eleanor Swaine 2:09:38, Darren Owen 2:08:11, Sarah Marzaioli 2:11:50, Simon Linklater 2:14:44, Leigh Yates 2:27:01, Lorraine Ashby 2:33:46, Erica Wilson 2:38:54.

If the wind wasn’t challenging enough, 16 Hastings Runners took on the rain and mud at Bedgebury.

In the 10-mile race, Michael Grass was first home in 47th place with a time of 1:20:15. Linda Beddis was first in her age category in exactly two hours.

Results - 5-mile race: Sharon Wadham 52:16, Lucy Brett 1:02:59, Mary Le Pla 1:05:13, Lisa Grass 1:07:11.

10-mile race: Michael Grass 1:20:15, Ben Sallows 1:22:49, Emily Allchurch 1:27:35, Tim Barlow 1:28:19, Stephen Adams 1:28:19, Jenny Hudson 1:32:23, Tom Mann 1:35:14, Maria Appleton 1:38:45, Lauren Coleman 1:42:35, Ben Kirimli 1:54:12, Alison Tanner 1:54:37, Linda Beddis 2:00:00.

This coming Sunday marks one of the biggest races in the club’s calendar as Hastings Runners host the East Sussex Sunday Cross-Country League event at Pett.

The race will get underway at 10.30am and the five-mile route will take in the local countryside. Entries will be available on the day for just £4.

For more information on Hastings Runners and how to become a member, visit the club website www.hastingsrunners.org.uk