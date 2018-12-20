Hastings Seagull achieves high finish in national league

Hastings Seagull Swimming Club performed strongly in the National Arena Swimming League.

The Seagulls were delighted to be ranked third overall in Division One East with 43 points - one place better than last year and ahead of places such as Maidstone, Ashford, Brighton and Hailsham.

Hastings Seagull Swimming Club head teacher Ruth Mattocks shakes hands with Aspray's Tunbridge Wells head Clive Hawkesley

A club spokesman said: “Congratulations to all the Seagull swimmers selected. They really did swim their hearts out in this fantastic fun and fast-paced league.”

Some 82 teams currently compete in the highly competitive South League across five divisions and Hastings Seagull SC was one of 18 clubs in Division One East.

The league was made up of three rounds, held in October, November and December, where the club’s top swimmers faced off in 50 races - both individual and relay - to win points.

The Seagulls made the most of home pool advantage at Summerfields Leisure Centre in round one to come out victorious against Hailsham, Brighton, Erith, East Grinstead and Maidstone.

Hastings came second at round two in Brighton, where they also faced Sevenoaks, Thanet and Croydon. The Seagulls finished third at the final round in Gillingham, behind Chelmsford and Atlantis.

In other news, Hastings Seagull is delighted that its main kit sponsor, Aspray, has renewed its sponsorship with the swimming club for another three years.

Aspray is an award-winning claims management service which aims to help policyholders throughout the UK make successful buildings insurance claims caused by storms, burst pipes, accidental damage, fire, floods or other events, with no charge to the policyholder.

Aspray’s relationship with Hastings Seagull goes back over many years, during which time the company has subsidised the Seagull kit, making it much more affordable to numerous swimmers.