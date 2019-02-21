Hastings talent clocks country’s fastest time

A Hastings Athletic Club young talent clocked the fastest five-mile time in the country by an under-20 female this year.

Lizzie Clarke smashed the ladies’ course record in the 10th Tenterden 5 Mile race on Sunday and bettered her personal best by 40 seconds with a time of 28 minutes and 12 seconds.

As well as the being the fastest under-20 female time in the country this year, it was quicker than anybody in that age group managed in the whole of last year.

See also: * Hastings AC celebrates historic title triumph

* Hastings talent crowned county champion

* Hastings Athletic Club stages ‘best ever’ Sussex Championships



The 18-year-old Clarke finished fourth overall and first lady, and will head to the National Cross-Country Championships in Leeds this coming Saturday full of confidence.

Hastings AC, in fact, dominated the Tenterden 5 Mile race, which was held over a slightly undulating but fast rural course based at Wittersham Sports Club.

Gary Foster was the overall winner in 25:55 - an identical time to that he clocked in finishing second last year - and George Pool was second in 27:30.

Sophie McGoldrick was third lady - and first veteran lady - in a PB of 35:35 and Laura Vickers fourth lady in a PB of 35:50 as the club claimed the men’s and ladies’ team prizes.

Russ Keen clocked 30:49 and John Ralph was the first veteran man in 31:21. Jo Campbell and Rebecca Wilson won their age groups in PBs of 38:36 and 39:58 respectively.

There were also PBs for Dylan Bolton (32:43), Dan Isted (33:22), Katie Arnold (37:21), Dave Clarke (40:30), John Waterhouse (41:43) and Paul Baxter (42:01). Jason Johnstone ran 43:03.

Another Hastings AC member, Shelley Clark, claimed age group gold in the women’s shot at the Sussex Indoor Championships.

Several more Hastings AC distance runners enjoyed good runs in the weekly 5k Hastings parkrun on Saturday morning.

They included Ryan Morrissy clocking a PB of 18:06, Ross Garnett breaking the 20-minute barrier for the first time and Amy Moore setting a PB of 20:01.