Hastings talent crowned southern counties champion

A West Hill Boxing Club talent has been crowned a southern counties champion.

Jesse Smith clinched the regional title in the Junior Championships courtesy of a unanimous points victory against Denny Smith (Sporting Ring).

The West Hill junior, who had received a bye through to that stage, clearly won every round against the Surrey champion in Ramsgate on Saturday.

In a fairly cagey affair between two boxers who like to counter-punch, Jesse Smith boxed well and was quite a comfortable winner.

He will advance to the national quarter-finals in Gosport on Saturday March 16, when he will face the home counties champion.